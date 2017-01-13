Anand Rathi’s Top 10 stocks for 2017 give average return of 9.3% in just 16 days

Analysts at Anand Rathi say that they continue to remain positive on the stocks recommended for 2017 and advise investors to buy them in a staggered manner with a long-term view.

Anand Rathi had released a Basket of Top 10 Investment Ideas for 2017 on 27th Dec 2016 (published by us on Dec 28, 2016 – Looking for multibaggers? Here’re top 10 growth stocks to buy for 2017) , which have performed really well and generated an alpha of 5% against the Nifty. Indusind & Yes Bank from the private bank space have done extremely well and given a return of 16% each, whereas Bank Nifty has rallied by only 6% during the same period.

Analysts at Anand Rathi say that they continue to remain positive on the stocks recommended for 2017 and advise investors to buy them in a staggered manner with a long-term view.

For reference, performance of the Top Ten Investment Ideas for 2017 till 11th January is shown below:

Market Outlook

Going forward, FIIs flows for January 2017 will depend upon Q3 corporate results of frontline companies and movement in Dollar index & US 10-year bond yields. President-elect assuming office on 20th Jan 2017 and policy decision taken by the new government will also impact the foreign Investments flows. FII may hold back flows in the Indian markets unless they hear out on fiscal consolidation roadmap announced by the government in the Union Budget on 1st Feb 2017. Sectors which might see a pre-Budget rally will be private banks, media, and select auto companies which will see faster recovery from the current blip due to demonetization.

(Disclaimer: These stock recommendations have been made by Anand Rathi. Although due care has been taken while making these recommendations, investors are advised to also consult their financial advisors before investing in any stock based on these recommendations)