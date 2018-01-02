Amused by Bitcoin’s rally? Here are five other cryptocurrencies that performed far better

Virtual currencies have captured the imagination of investors worldwide in the last few months, especially with the rise of Bitcoin. But five other cryptocurrencies gave far better results.

Virtual currencies have captured the imagination of investors worldwide in the last few months, especially with the rise of Bitcoin, with more a 1000% return in the last year. While Bitcoin is taking the limelight in the cryptocurrency world, there are at least five other cryptocurrencies that performed far better than former in the year 2017. According to CoinMarketcap data, lesser-known cryptocurrencies like Ripple and NEM have given returns upto 36,000% and 29,000% respectively.

Here are five cryptocurrencies that performed better than Bitcoin in terms of returns:

Ripple: Ripple is both cryptocurrency and payment network. With over 36,000% returns in the year 2017, it is ruling the cryptocurrency world.

NEM: NEM is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and blockchain platform launched on March 31, 2015. It stood second with a return of 29,000% in 2017.

Dash: Dash (formerly known as Darkcoin and XCoin) is an open source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency. Unlike Bitcoin’s single-tier network, where all jobs on the network are performed by miners, Dash utilizes a two-tier network. Dash grew over 9,000% in 2017.

Bitcoin rally in 2017. (Date: Coinbase)

Ethereum: Ether (ethereum currency) was launched in the year 2015 and it has gained more than 9,000% since 2017 beginning. After bitcoin, ether runs on the ethereum blockchain technology which was first described by the then 19-year-old bitcoin programmer Vitalik Buterin in 2013.

Litecoin: Litecoin is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and open source software project released under the MIT/X11 license. Creation and transfer of coins are based on an open source cryptographic protocol and is not managed by any central authority. Litecoin grew by more than 5,000% in 2017.

But since Bitcoin has gained unprecedented popularity, it is also facing the wrath of some of the governments around the world. Recently, South Korea’s Ministry of Justice that the country is considering shutting down all local cryptocurrency exchanges. China, Russia, Vietnam, Bangladesh are other countries that have blocked Bitcoin. In fact, India has issued several warnings for Bitcoin trading, likening it to Ponzi schemes.