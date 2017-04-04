Amid Sensex, Nifty rally, a look at these 10 mid-cap shares returns will make your jaw drop

Sun TV Network Ltd, Asia’s largest TV Network. It made its all time high of Rs 800 recently. The stock which has more than doubled in the last one year, returning 112%, closed at Rs 795.45 yesterday.

The benchmark Indian stock indices hit record closing highs on Monday – the first trading day of the new financial year 2017-18. Indian stock markets are on a sustained rally on the back of as surging foreign flows after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP’s resounding win in the Uttar Pradesh state elections. BJP’s landslide win and a clear mandate have bolstered hopes for additional economic reforms just as the government gears up to unveil a national goods and services tax later this year.

Even as the benchmark indices have shone, helped by the foreign institutional investments into the Indian equities, which hit a 15-year high in the month of March, the performance of certain mid-cap stocks made the surge in Sensex and Nifty look mundane.

Here is a list of 10 mid-cap stocks which have vastly outperformed the benchmark markets over the last one year.

Canara Bank: One of the oldest banks in the country, established in 1906 and nationalised in 1969, recently touched a 22-month high of Rs 329.93, before paring some of the gains and closing at Rs 304.45 yesterday. The stock has given an impressive return of 57% over the last one year.

Engineers India Ltd: Engineers India Ltd — a Navratna public sector undertaking of the Government of India under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas — soared to almost a seven-year high recently to Rs 169.9. It has given an annual return of 68%. The stock closed at Rs 144.25 on Monday.

Federal Bank: The private sector Federal Bank has given a return of over 100% over the last one year, with the stock touching its all-time high of Rs 92 recently. It last traded at Rs 90.45.

MRF Ltd: MRF is the largest tyre manufacturer in India, headquartered in Chennai. The stock recently touched an all-time high of Rs 61,390, giving an annual return of 65%. It closed at Rs 60,877.95 on Monday.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings has given a return of 90% over the last one year. The shares of the financial investment management company recently touched an all-time high of Rs 124.55. Its last trading price was Rs 123.8.

CESC: CESC Ltd, India’s fourth-largest power utility company, touched its all-time high of Rs 886.3. The stock, which has returned 80% in the last one-year closed at Rs 857.75 on Monday.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals — the country’s leading chemicals and crop nutrition company — also touched an all-time high at Rs 606.3. The stock has given an annual return of 62% at its last trading price of Rs 600.15.

Tata Communications: The telecommunication solutions and services provider Tata Communications recently soared to its 16-year high of Rs 784. The Tata group stock has given a return of 89% over the last one year. It closed at Rs 731.6 on Monday.

Sun TV: Sun TV Network Ltd is an Indian mass media company, which is also Asia’s largest TV Network. It made its all time high of Rs 800 recently. The stock which has more than doubled in the last one year, returning 112%, closed at Rs 795.45 yesterday.

Voltas Ltd: Voltas Ltd is an Indian engineering, air conditioning and refrigeration company headquartered in Mumbai. It recently touched an all-time high at Rs 424.9, and closed at Rs 414.35 on Monday, giving an annual return of 46%.