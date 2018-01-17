Amber Enterprises IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; heavy demand from institutions

Amber Enterprises’ IPO to raise up to Rs 600 crore received bids to for 48,35,361 shares, as against the issue size of 49,27,351 shares implying nearly 100% subscription as at the end of day 1. (Image: PTI)

India’s major consumer durable appliance manufacturer, Amber Enterprises’ IPO got fully subscribed at the end of the first day of bidding backed by strong demand from institutional investors. Amber Enterprises’ IPO which planned to raise up to Rs 600 crore received bids for 50,17,414 shares, as against the issue size of 49,27,351 shares implying more 100% subscription.

Notably, the issue saw heavy demand from institutional investors who bid for a total of more than 2 times their reserved quota, bidding for a total of 28.19 shares as against 13.93 lakh shares reserved for them. The retail investor category registered the next highest demand at 88%, as investors from the category bid for a total of 21.55 lakh shares as against an issue size of 24.38 lakh shares.

The employee quota saw bids for a total of 16,490 shares as against 50,000 shares reserved for them implying 33% subscription. The non-institutional investor portion registered the least demand at 1% of the total shares reserved.

Amber Enterprises’ IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 475 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 125 crore by promoters Jasbir Singh aggregating up to Rs 62.5 crore and Daljit Singh up to Rs 62.5 crore. The issue will remain open till Friday, 19th January 2018.

The company has set a price band of Rs 855-859 for the public offer. Bids can be made in minimum lot of 17 equity shares and in multiples of 17 shares thereafter. According to the company’s prospectus, objects of the offer include repayment/pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company for Rs 345 crore and general corporate purpose.

“At the upper end of the price band, the P/E multiple works out be 80x (pre issue equity base) of FY17 EPS which prima facie looks on the higher side. However, considering future earnings growth trajectory to be very robust (FY19 earnings expected to be 4x of FY17 earnings); we feel that the stock would trade at ~22-25x (post issue equity base) on our rough EPS for FY2020 which looks very attractive. Its closest peer – Dixon Technologies is trading at higher valuation of 30x FY20 earnings. We recommend ‘SUBSCRIBE’ on the issue for a mid-to-long term period,” Angel Broking said in its note.