Add these 4 stocks to your portfolio and gain up to 40% returns

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are drifting down from the record highs as investors seemed to digest the mixed outcome of Q2 corporate earnings. The key equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned 24-25% in 2017 so far and are one of the best performers among the major economies. There are a plenty of stocks which have beaten these stellar returns even and some may have potential to do so in future. Going ahead, domestic markets are likely to be steered by the macroeconomic data including October inflation figures and July-September GDP growth. We bring you 4 stocks that may return you up to 40%.

Aurobindo Pharma — Sharekhan

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma have been flat through this year, the research and brokerage firm Sharekhan has given a target price of Rs 905 which implies an upside of 22% from the recommendation price of Rs 740. “Management sounded cautious about near-term performance due to pricing pressure and increased interest burden,” according to Sharekhan.

State Bank of India — Sharekhan

Shares of State Bank of India have returned about were also flat since the mid of October in 2017 but have grown massively led by the announcement of Rs 2.11 lakh crore mega plan to recapitalise the NPA-laden PSU banks. In a day, SBI spiked about 26% which have taken its yearly return to 35%. Sharekhan has given a target price of Rs 370 which implies a further upside of 11% from the recommendation price of Rs 333. “Retail business growth is a bright spot, growth in CASA base and retail loans are positive,” according to Sharekhan.

Navkar Corporation — Angel Broking

Shares of Navkar Corporation have risen about 10% in 2017 so far. The research and brokerage firm Angel Broking has given an upside of nearly 41% to a target price of Rs 265 from the current market price of Rs 188. “Massive capacity expansion along with rail advantage at ICD as well CFS augur well for the company,” according to Angel Broking.

Blue Star — Angel Broking

Shares of Blue Star have jumped about 48% since January 2017. Angel Broking has given a further upside of 24% to a target price of Rs 867 from a current market price of Rs 696. “Favorable outlook for the AC industry to augur well for cooling products business which is outpacing the market growth,” according to Angel Broking.