Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit dives 62% in to Rs 141 cr

Total expenses were at Rs 8,757.64 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 8,820.61 crore in the same period previous fiscal. (Image Credit: adani.com)

Adani Enterprises today reported a 61.77 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141.15 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 369.24 crore during the same quarter a year ago. Total income of the company also came down to Rs 8,871.29 crore in the April-June period of the current fiscal from Rs 9,174.06 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing. Total expenses were at Rs 8,757.64 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 8,820.61 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

“We continue to focus on our portfolio of renewable energy, mining and agro businesses. Adani Enterprises remain committed to build and grow global scale businesses and creating assets of national importance,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement. The company said its “Coal MDO (Mine Development and Operations) volumes stood at 1.6 MMT in Q1 FY18”. The company has operationalised renewable projects of 808 MW with a further pipeline of 1,280 MW of projects under various stages of implementation across the country.