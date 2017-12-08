9 penny stocks under Rs 10 gain up to 20% today, do you own them?

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: PTI)

Indian stock markets are back on their year-long winning streak again from yesterday after an 8 day muted activity which resulted in a decline of about 3% in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. The domestic equity markets have marked many historic events in this year so far, with Nifty touching 10,000 mark for the first time ever, Rs 65,000 crore from public offers. Key equity indices Sensex and Nifty have returned about 25% in the current year so far. The massive rally has been supported by several events time and again, notably from Rs 2.11 lakh crore mega recapitalisation plan of PSU banks, Moody’s credit rating upgrade to the World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking upgrade. With investors already cheering the high rise in the blue-chip stocks, we take a look at 9 penny stocks under Rs 10 which gained up to 20% today.

Shares of Provogue (India) jumped 19.97% to Rs 7.99, Sree Sakthi Paper Mills rose 19.45% to Rs 4.79, Sybly Industries gained 12.55% to Rs 5.2, Eastern Silk Industries zoomed 7.89% to Rs 5.47, Euro Ceramics advanced 7.92% to Rs 7.9, LML gained 8.27% to Rs 8.9, Restile Ceramics rose 8.4% to Rs 7.18, Surat Textile Mills gained 8.36% to Rs 6.48 and Sundaram Multi Pap rose as much as 9.48% to Rs 5.08.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty opened on a higher note for the second consecutive day on Friday tracking the upsurge in the Wall Street shares on Thursday. The benchmark Sensex rose as much as 277.36 points to 33,226.57 while the broader Nifty advanced 90.9 points to mark the day’s high at 10,257.6. BSE Sensex gained 84.99 points or 0.26% to begin at 33,034.20 whereas NSE Nifty added 31.75 points or 0.31% to start the day at 10,198.45. Shares of Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, and ONGC were among the top six gainers on the 30-share indicator Sensex. Earlier yesterday, Indian stock markets broke the 8-day downtrend record, posting the biggest single-day gain since 1 November. The bluechip stock of Bharti Airtel was among the top gainers on Sensex, rose as much as 2.5% after it zoomed more than 6% in yesterday’s trade.