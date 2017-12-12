8 stocks between Rs 100-500 gained up to 50% in 1 year. Bonus: They give high dividend too!

Photo for representational purposes only.

Stock markets are often touted as a place where irregular profits can be made provided with an adequate risk taken into account. Indian equity markets have been spurting perpetually for the last one year with key benchmark indices returning around 25%, retail investor participation has gathered pace. According to a survey conducted by Geojit Securities, over 80% of the retail investors prefer to put their money directly in stocks over other asset classes when they have surplus money. The rally in India’s stock market has been witnessed all around, be it in existing shares or the newly listed stocks which marked their exchange debut in 2017.

Amid the ongoing euphoria in stock markets, we take a look at 8 stocks between a range of Rs 100 and Rs 500 which have gained up to 50% in 1 year and have high dividend yields.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

Shares of state-run oil and gas company Chennai Petroleum Corporation have risen nearly 50% in the last 12-month period. Chennai Petroleum Corporation has paid a dividend of Rs 21 in 2017 which is 210% of stock’s face value. With Rs 21 as a dividend, Chennai Petroleum Corporation stock has a dividend yield of 5.02% from its current market price of Rs 419.25.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Shares of state-run oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have also returned around 50% in the last 1 year. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has paid Rs 30 as a dividend in three successive periods, which is 300% of stock’s face value. With Rs 30 as a dividend, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation stock has a dividend yield of 6.94% from its current market price of Rs 432.55 which is Second-highest among these eight stocks. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is a Navratna company and also features among the prestigious Fortune 500 list.

Other six companies which have high dividend yields

Stock 1-year return (%) Dividend paid (Rs) * Currenct dividend yield (%) Current market price (Rs ) Face value (Rs) NLC India 35 7.34 6.97 105.25 10 BPCL 26 32.5 6.33 513 10 Vedanta 18 17.7 6.07 291.35 1 MRPL 30 6 4.87 123.3 10 Moil 30 11 4.72 232.7 10 IOC 36 19 4.7 403.7 10

*Dividend paid is the total dividend offered by the company in 2017.