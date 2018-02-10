7 life lessons from 7 self-made billionaires to fulfil your weekend wisdom appetite

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft and the second-richest person in the world. (Image: Reuters)

The persons who have made it big enough in their lifetime generally have one thing in common; and that is not to give up, no matter how many times you fail. The billionaires around the world are as diverse as they manoeuvre diverse businesses. People often get carried away by the fame of ultra-rich personalities despite learning that how actually they climbed the ladder to the top. Folks generally spend their weekend in managing unfinished chores, but it’s always a good idea when it comes to developing yourselves.

If time is utilised periodically in rejuvenating the character by inculcating a good habit, the long-term outcomes are quite surprising. With a focus on office goers and young brains, we bring to you 7 life lessons from 7 self-made billionaires which can fulfil you weekend wisdom appetite.

Warren Buffett: “Of the billionaires I have known, money just brings out the basic traits in them. If they were jerks before they had money, they are simply jerks with a billion dollars.”

Warren Buffett is a well-known investment maestro and stock market wizard and also the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Jeff Bezos: “Life’s too short to hang out with people who aren’t resourceful.”

Jeff Bezos is the creator and conceptualizer of the very first online e-commerce platform Amazon.com and now he is the richest man on the planet.

Bill Gates: “Success is a lousy teacher. It seduces smart people into thinking they can’t lose.”

Bill Gates, the man who brought the computing into everybody’s life with the much acclaimed operating system Windows is the second-richest man on Earth.

Elon Musk: “The single best piece of advice: Constantly think about how you could be doing things better and questioning yourself.”

Elon Musk the man who innovated world-class technology to provide electric vehicles under the flagship brand Tesla is a self-made billionaire and founder CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and several other organisations.

Larry Page: “If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.”

Larry Page is the co-founder of the everyday guide and search engine giant Google. He presently serves as the CEO of the parent company of Google, Alphabet Inc.

Mark Zuckerberg: “The biggest risk is not taking any risk … In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.”

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the first persons in the world who features among top 10 richest persons in the world and of course yes, you are Facebooking daily because of him.

Larry Ellison: “When you innovate, you’ve got to be prepared for everyone telling you you’re nuts.”

Larry Ellison is the co-founder and CTO of Oracle Corporation. He was among the top five richest persons in the world.