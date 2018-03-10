7 books by Warren Buffett you should read to develop an investor acumen

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, 87. (Image: Reuters)

Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, the greatest investment wizard of the century, the money maestro has one of the best foresight in picking up businesses at their nascent stages which are likely to perform well in future. Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is also actively involved in the philanthropic activities like for instance, Buffett had made a sizeable donation to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over the year from 2006. Warren Buffett imbibes plenty of literature in order to understand various subjects associated with investing in an asset from exploring the potential of a business.

Warren Buffett had said in various TV interviews that he reads a lot, be it may an annual report of a company or a book on investing principles. We take a look at 7 books by Warren Buffett that you should read to develop an investor acumen.

The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America

This is one of the best books by Warren Buffett also includes one of the most celebrated annual letters released at the fiftieth anniversary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Warren Buffett on Business: Principles from the Sage of Omaha

This book had been co-authored by Warren Buffett and Richard J Connors. This book provides a good understanding of corporate culture and business practices across the organisations.

Warren Buffett Talks to MBA Students

This book is a good read for young brains who are ready to read absorb and react. This book contains Warren Buffett’s lecture at Florida School of Business.

Back to School: Question and Answer Session with Business Students

This book is another compilation of question and answers with business students. This book is a healthy read for students who are aspiring to become successful managers in their life.

Berkshire Hathaway letters to shareholders 1965-2012

This book is a compilation of annual letters to shareholders by Warren Buffett showing the progression of Berkshire Hathaway over the years.

Warren Buffett Has Spoken: The Question Is, Who Is Listening?

This book is a collection of Warren Buffett’s famous and diverse quotes not only on investing but also on life.

Warren Buffett’s Interview with the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission

This book revolves around the global financial crisis of 2008 in which Warren Buffett talks about the impact of the crisis and how it was left unpredicted by him.