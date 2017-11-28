62 shares of this smallcap company have grown Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in just 1 year

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets are amid a strong bull run for the last one year. Indian equities witnessed a couple of plunges post demonetisation last year during November and December. But since then, key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have returned about 27-28%. Day after day, domestic markets are climbing new milestones. In 2017 itself, Nifty 50 crossed the historic five-digit mark of 10,000. This year, the IPO (initial public offering) market also got a decent response from almost all investor classes. Collectively about Rs 65,000 have been raised so far from initial public offers. On the other hand, there are some shares which have beaten even Sensex and Nifty’s eye-catching returns.

We bring to your attention a multi-bagger small-cap stock which has grown more than 10 times in a span of one year only. A year earlier, shares of HEG Ltd were trading at a price level of Rs 160, which has now jumped to around Rs 1,600. HEG’s market capitalisation at Rs 6,536.56 at present has grown 10 times in one year, but the stock is still listed in the S&P BSE Small Cap index. The sum of Rs 10,000 invested in the shares of HEG at a price of Rs 161 a year ago in order to get 62 shares is now valued at Rs 1,01,456.

In the last year, the stock has appreciated to 10.16 times to hit Rs 1,636.4 on BSE. In this month alone, shares of HEG hit a lifetime high of Rs 2,098.75. Shares of HEG are listed on both BSE and NSE. The stock has a circuit limit of 5% on both upper and lower bands at present. In HEG, 61.04% of the shares are held with the promoters of the company and rest 38.96% are available for trading, as per the September shareholding data available on BSE.

Earlier this month, HEG reported a net profit of Rs 113.66 crore in the July-September period for the financial year 2018 as against net loss of Rs 14.09 crore during the corresponding previous a year ago. The sales jumped 111.09% to Rs 409.54 crore for the quarter ended 30 September versus Rs 194.01 for the same period under review. HEG Ltd manufactures and exports graphite electrodes in India and was established in technical and financial collaboration with Societe Des Électrodes Et Réfractaires Savoie (SERS), in the year 1977, according to the company’s website.