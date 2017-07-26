5 reasons why Vedanta’s Q1 profit doubled; shares hit near 3-year high

Shares of Vedanta Ltd rose 3.28% to hit a 33-month high of Rs 283.85 on Wednesday.

Vedanta Ltd the mining conglomerate yesterday reported more than 100% jump in the consolidated profit for the quarter ended in June 2017 driven by the better margins across most of the metals the company mines. Vedanta Ltd said on Tuesday that consolidated net profit has doubled to Rs 1,525 crore for the April-June quarter of FY 2017-2018. However, Total income during the quarter was at Rs 20,397 crore an increase of 23% over a year ago.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd rose 3.28% to hit a 33-month high of Rs 283.85 on Wednesday. The stock hits highest since 25 September 2014 and is top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.

Here are the key things which propelled Vedanta’s 100% rise in net profit:

Better margins and pricing: Vedanta the Indian unit of the diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC consolidated profit more than doubled mainly by the strong show in zinc and oil and gas businesses, the company said on Tuesday.

Zinc – the cash cow: The huge quantum jump in profit during the April-June quarter was on account of the volumes and improved zinc pricing, PTI reported citing CEO Tom Albanese. The revenue from zinc and lead during the April-June quarter stood at Rs 4,478 crore. Vedanta is a world leader in zinc, and zinc prices have strengthened since the quarter end on continued global supply deficits,” Albanese was quoted as saying in the statement.

Firmer aluminium business: “Our continued ramp-up in the aluminium business has helped us exit the quarter on a strong production run rate of 1.4 million tonnes per annum. We are realising the true benefits of Vedanta’s diversified portfolio,” he added.

Stronger oil and gas arm: The revenue from oil and gas segment during the quarter stood at Rs 2,275 crore, up from Rs 1,885 crore in the year-ago period. Our zinc and oil and gas businesses have delivered a strong quarter, CEO Tom Albanese added.

Shortening debt burden: Vedanta said its gross debt has come down by about Rs 9,000 crore in the last four months.