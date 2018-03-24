5 quirky Warren Buffett quotes on Coke which show he’s a lifetime investor

“If I eat 2700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it everyday. I am one-quarter Coke,” Buffett told Fortune in 2015. (Image: Reuters)

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett loves Coke, not merely as an investment, but also as a cold beverage, and he has made no bones about it. Be it Coke’s product, its longevity, Warren Buffett has quipped about the 130-year old company on many occasions. Warren Buffett holds a whopping 400 million shares in The Coca-Cola Company, translating to nearly $17,000 million. As of 31st December 2017, Warren Buffett-run Berkshire Hathaway held 9.38% stake in the company. Notably, Coke’s products are sold in over 200 countries worldwide, with an estimated 1.8 billion people drinking Coke every day. However, Buffett’s love for Coke seems to be unmatched. Check out these five quirky quotes.

How much Coke does Warren Buffett drink?

“If I eat 2700 calories a day, a quarter of that is Coca-Cola. I drink at least five 12-ounce servings. I do it everyday. I am one-quarter Coke,” Buffett told Fortune in 2015.

Warren Buffett on Coke’s longevity

“The Coca-Cola bottle is a 100 years old. Wow! That’s even older than I am,” the then 85-year old Buffett (87 now) quipped, as an ode to the century-old company.

Buffett wants to buy the World a Coke, but…

“I could buy the world a Coke, but I’m not sure my shareowners would go for that,” the 84-year-old Berkshire Hathaway CEO jokes!

Does Coke affect his health?

“I really wish I’d had a twin, and that twin had eaten broccoli his entire life, and we both consumed the same number of calories. I know I would have been happier, and I think the odds are fairly good that I would’ve lived longer,” quipped the Oracle of Omaha in Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting.

Warren Buffett on Coke as a product

“One thing that people don’t understand… cola has no taste memory. You can drink one of these at 9 o’clock, 11 o’clock, 5 o’clock…You can’t do that with cream soda, root beer, orange, grape… You get sick of them after a while… There is no taste memory to cola,” he wrote in a letter to shareholders.