5 IPOs in next 10 days: Bandhan Bank, HAL, others set to raise over Rs 10,500 crore

Collectively five companies are expected to raise about Rs 10,506.44 crore from the public issue from 13 to 21 March 2018. (Image: Reuters)

The IPO (initial public offering) season seemed to have gathered pace in March after the muted listing of the recently launched issue of HG Infra Engineering as five public offers are lined up in next 10 days set to raise over Rs 10,500 crore. Among the last leg of IPOs in the financial year 2017-2018, two big issues seemed to have gathered investors’ eye including the biggest banking IPO of Kolkata-based financial services entity turned private sector Bandhan Bank and one of the last IPO of state-run defence and aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd among government’s disinvestment program for FY18.

Along with Bandhan Bank and Hindustan Aeronautics, the state-owned missile and weapon manufacturer Bharat Dynamics is also slated to launch its public offer on 13 March 2018. Apart from these big public issues, two private sector companies are also scheduled with their respective shares sales, namely, Sandhar Technologies and Karda Construction. Collectively, these five companies are expected to raise about Rs 10,506.44 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics being the biggest and Karda Constructions the smallest public issues among the five.

We take a look at key details about the five IPOs in next 10 days

Company Issue size (Rs crore) Price band (Rs) Market lot Issue open No. of shares Bharat Dynamics 960.94 413-428 35 13-15 March 22,451,953 Bandhan Bank 4473.02 370-375 45 15-19 March 119,280,494 Hindustan Aeronautics 4482.60 1215-1240 12 16-20 March 36,150,000 Karda Constructions 77.40 175-180 80 16-21 March 4,300,000 Sandhar Technologies 512.48 327-332 45 19-21 March 15,436,145

The financial year 2017-2018 has been touted as the year of public offers with companies successfully managing to garner the expected amount from some of the biggest IPOs of India. In the current fiscal, Indian capital markets saw some of the biggest public offers such as GIC Re’s Rs 11,370 crore issue, HDFC Standard Life’ Rs 8,700 crore public offer, The New India Assurance Rs 9,600 crore share sale, SBI Life’s Rs 8,400 crore public offer and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Rs 5,700 crore issue. Jointly, these five insurers raised a sum of Rs 43,700 crore from the initial public offers.