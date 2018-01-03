36 blue-chip stocks buzzing in trade today as Sensex flirts with 34,000

BSE Sensex rose 186.11 points to hit the day’s high at 33,998.37 and NSE Nifty added 61.4 points to mark the day’s high at 10,503.6 on Wednesday.

Indian stock markets have emerged as one of the top performers in the year 2017 with some of the shares vastly outperforming the benchmark indices. In 2017, many large-cap stocks such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries widely outperformed Sensex and Nifty returning up to 85%. India’s key equity indices ticked up higher on Wednesday as Nasdaq and S&P 500 settled on record highs on Wall Street which uplifted the domestic market sentiments. Following this, BSE Sensex rose 186.11 points to hit the day’s high at 33,998.37 and NSE Nifty added 61.4 points to mark the day’s high at 10,503.6 on Wednesday. As Sensex continues to flirt with the 34,000-mark, we take a look at 36 blue-chip stocks which are buzzing in trade today.

Shares of Adani Ports (up 3.02%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.23%), Tata Chemicals (up 4.2%), DLF (up 2.6%), Titan (up 2.3%), Hindalco (up 2%), Divi’s Lab (up 2.3%), Dabur (up 1.9%), Pidilite Industries (up 2.13%), ICICI Bank (up 1.76%), Vedanta (up 1.85%), Yes Bank (up 1.43%), HCL Technologies (up 1.3%), Bharti Airtel (up 1.15%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.02%), L&T (up 1.15%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.8%), Lupin (up 0.8%), Reliance Industries (up 0.93%), M&M (up 0.82%), State Bank of India (up 0.83%), Hindustan Unilever (up 0.71%), and Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 0.72%).

Other major shares which also surged quite well in the afternoon trade are JSW Steel (up 1.42%), Bharat Forge (up 1.56%), Exide Industries (up 1.4%), Idea (up 1.84%), ABB (up 1.5%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.4%), Cummins India (up 1.37%), UPL (up 1.8%), Ambuja Cements (up 1.08%), ACC (up 1.17%), PNB (up 1.35%), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.24%), and NMDC (up 1.21%). At the time of writing, Sensex was trading up 0.12% or 41.15 points at 33,853.41.

Indian stock markets have seen an unmatched rally in 2017 with Sensex and Nifty returning around 29% in the 12-month period. Sensex had amassed nearly 7,500 points to breach the psychological level of 34,000 while Nifty made a top of 10,552.4 in last one year. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee reversed the four-day rising trend on Wednesday but was still trading at a 28-month high against the US dollar. The rupee opened down by almost 10 paise at 63.58 against the US dollar on Wednesday but very quickly pared off some of the losses and was trading at a 28-month high. The domestic currency rupee made a top of 63.50 apiece US dollar on Wednesday. Earlier yesterday, the rupee added as much as 20 paise against US dollar to close at 63.48 — almost a two-and-half-year high.