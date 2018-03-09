3 key reasons why CLSA’s Chris Wood is cautious on India’s stock market in near-term; his top stock bets

CLSA’s Chris Wood had expressed that he would have liked to hold all 25 Indian stocks in his Asia portfolio. (Image: IE)

While the domestic stock markets may have shown signs of a recovery taking cues from the Asian markets, CLSA’s Christopher Wood, who had been eternally bullish in the indian markets so far, says that he’s cautious in the near term. In an interview to CNBC TV18 in November-17, Chris Wood had expressed that he would have liked to hold all 25 Indian stocks in his Asia portfolio, adding that he was already three times overweight on the country as compared to the benchmark. However, Chris Wood has now reduced his India weightage by 2 basis points. We take a look at three key reasons why Chris Wood has turned cautious on the Indian stock markets.

Introduction of LTCG tax on equities

Chris Wood told ET Now that introduction of LTCG tax on equities in Budget 2018 was a very unfortunate decision. “While 10% LTCG tax is not a huge deal in itself, in my view this is a negative. In the last year, the huge positive in India was the expansion of equity mutual fund flows. Personally I feel it was a very unfortunate decision, because you already have a STCG tax and we must encourage long-term equity investments. The negative implications of this policy outweigh the positives from a revenue collection standpoint,” Chris Wood said.

Rising global crude oil prices

Chris Wood noted that there are many factors which suggest an upside risk to rising crude oil prices including a collapse in oil exploration activity and that it may take us longer to get to electric vehicles era. “Based on what I have been picking up lately, maybe the Russia sticks to OPEC for longer. Shale may not expand as much as i previously thought. There has a been a collapse in exploration activity in oil in the recent years, relative to the ongoing increase in oil demand,” Chris Wood told ET Now, adding that while we are moving towards EVs, it is going to take longer than the hype suggests. Further, Wood notes that if the oil goes to $90-100 per barrel, it is much higher than what the Indian government has budgeted, creating a negative sentiment in India.

Risk of a pullback in private sector bank stocks

Sharing that his portfolio contains many private sector banks, Wood said that there might be a risk of a pullback in these stocks. “My favourite area to own in India which I continue to own is private sector banks and affordable housing plays. Given the huge gains in these sectors last year, in the short-term I’m not expecting these stocks to move higher, and there’s clearly a risk of a pullback,”Chris Wood told the channel adding that that’s one of the reasons he will not be expecting huge outperformance.