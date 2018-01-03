3 Anil Ambani group shares in top 10 most traded stocks on NSE

BSE Sensex rose 186.11 points to hit the day’s high at 33,998.37 and NSE Nifty added 61.4 points to mark the day’s high at 10,503.6 on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

Sensex and Nifty cracked suddenly in the late afternoon session after trading higher till 12:35 pm on Wednesday. The benchmark Sensex opened 117 points higher at 33,929.61 while the broader Nifty started up 10,482.65 up by 40 points. Within the wee hours of trading on Wednesday, BSE Sensex rose 186.11 points to hit the day’s high at 33,998.37 and NSE Nifty added 61.4 points to mark the day’s high at 10,503.6. The other broad market indices of NSE such as Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Mid100 Free and Nifty Sml100 Free advanced in a range of 0.2% to 1%. On the other hand, nine out of eleven sectoral indices of NSE were trading higher with Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty leading the charge while Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma sung into losses. Amid the choppy trade in domestic markets, we take a look at top 10 shares which are trading heavily today including three ADAG stocks.

Shares of Anil Ambani’s telecom company Reliance Communications was the volume topper since last couple of weeks on the back of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm finalising to acquire the wireless assets of the troubled RCom. The stock of RCom slipped as much as 7.5% to Rs 30.1 on profit booking on NSE on Wednesday. RCom shares have been on a rising streak since 18 December 2017 and with a massive upsurge achieved in 8 trading days until 29 December 2017, shares of Reliance Communications advanced more than 250% to a 52-week high of Rs 41.77 on BSE. Being the volume topper on Wednesday, about 19 crore shares exchanged hands far on both NSE and BSE with about 17.5 crore shares on NSE alone on Wednesday.

Other shares trading heavily on Wednesday are*

Scrip Name Shares Traded Change (%) Jaiprakash Associates 7,52,64,858 up 2.51 Unitech 6,39,96,372 up 1.87 Reliance Power 4,34,37,292 down 0.18 Reliance Naval and Engineering 3,75,63,643 down 0.17 GMR Infrastructure 3,35,12,520 up 1.39 Adani Power 2,67,05,350 up 2.88 Suzlon 2,28,32,031 down 0.32 Fortis Healthcare 2,24,13,967 up 18.55 Vikas EcoTech 2,20,24,577 up 6.33

India’s key equity indices Sensex and Nifty ticked up on Wednesday as Nasdaq and S&P 500 settled on record highs on Wall Street which uplifted the domestic market sentiments. Indian stock markets have seen an unmatched rally in 2017 with Sensex and Nifty returning around 29% in the 12-month period. Sensex had amassed nearly 7,500 points to breach the psychological level of 34,000 while Nifty made a top of 10,552.4 in last one year.

*Data based on National Stock Exchange until 2:15 pm.