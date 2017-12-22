23 penny stocks under Rs 10 hit 52-week low, 4 trading below Re 1; do you own any?

Photo for representational purposes only. (Image: PTI)

Indian stock markets are hovering near record highs with the key indices Sensex and Nifty just a few points away from hitting round figures of 34,000 and 10,500 respectively. S&P BSE Sensex was away 46 points from hitting 34,000 while NSE Nifty was just short off 8 points from kissing 10,500 level for the first time ever on Friday. The benchmark Sensex made a top of 33,954.57 today, rising by 198.29 points and was just 45.43 points from hitting 34,000-mark while the broader Nifty 50 rose 52.05 points to hit the day’s high of 10,492.35. All the sectoral indices of National Stock Exchange traded higher with Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank index leading the charge except Nifty Metal.

Amid the ongoing euphoria in the stock markets, we take a look at 23 penny stocks under Rs 10 which hit their respective 52-week lows today:

Shares of Matra Kaushal Enterprise fell 1.89% to Rs 3.64; Modella Woolens tumbled 4.32% to Rs 4.21; Unipro Technologies fell 4.94% to Rs 6.73; Suryo Foods & Industries fell 4.96% to Rs 7.86; Shree Precoated Steels dropped 4% to Rs 0.24; Source Industries (India) dived 4.72% to Rs 1.21; Quantum Digital Vision slumped 4.9% to Rs 0.97; Quest Financial Services 4.26% fell to Rs 0.45; Overseas Synthetics shed 4.97% to Rs 7.08; Mahavir Industries fell 1.43% 2.75; Layla Textile and Traders tripped 4.96% to Rs 4.98; Kome-On Communication dropped 1.03% to Rs 0.96; Kkalpana Plastick fell 4.89% to Rs 6.03 and Jindal Cotex plunged 4.8% to Rs 8.92.

Other shares which also made their 52-week lows are Jhaveri Credits & Capital (down 4.89% at Rs 3.89); iStreet Network (down 4.82% at Rs 3.95); Garware Marine Industries (down -2.12% at Rs 5.55); Galada Power and Telecommunication (down 4.98% at Rs 6.29); Essar Securities (down 0.52% at Rs 9.6); eDynamics Solutions (down 0.28% at Rs 3.6); Devine Impex (down 4.93% at Rs 2.89); Continental Controls (down 4.23% at Rs 3.85) and Ashutosh Paper Mills (down 4.97% at Rs 1.72).

Meanwhile, the major gainers among ‘A’ group of Bombay Stock Exchange were Polaris, HCC, Network 18, IL&FS Transmission, Adani Power while major losers were Unitech, IFCI and RCom. Among the broad market indices of National Stock Exchange, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500 gained in the range of 0.3-0.4% while Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.8% and India Vix index shed 1.96%. Shares of Axis Bank, Reliance Infrastructure, TVS Motors, Reliance Capital, Maruti Suzuki were the volume toppers as per data available on Bombay Stock Exchange.