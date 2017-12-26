22 large cap stocks buzzing in trade today as Sensex slips below 34,000

Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

India’s stock market opened higher on Tuesday with the key benchmark index Sensex breaching the mark of 34,000 for the first time ever. The S&P BSE Sensex has been on a rising streak for the last one year. The index has surpassed eight levels this year, rising by more than 8,000 points in the last 12-month period. Sensex has added about 8,189 points to an all-time high of 34,005.37 from a level of 25,807.1 a year ago. The 30-share barometer Sensex has seen a couple of slumps in a journey from 25,807 to 34,000 but many other factors kept the momentum going, such as World Bank ease of doing business upgrade, Moody’s sovereign credit rating upgrade, Modi government’s PSU bank recapitalisation and others.

Today morning, Sensex crossed 34,000-level in the opening session after a three day Christmas weekend. Indian stock markets started on a higher note with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty surpassing their previous records. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 65.07 points to hit a lifetime high of 34,005.37 whereas NSE Nifty too edged up, rising by 22.1 points to mark another all-time high of 10,515.1. Shares of heavyweight companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, ITC, ONGC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries contributed to the upsurge of Sensex. Amid the high-end euphoria in India’s stock market, we take a look at 22 large cap stocks that are buzzing in trade today.

Shares of Cummins India (up 7.2%), Vakrangee (up 3.7%), NMDC (up 3.15%), DLF (up 2.53%), Pidilite Industries (up 1.93%), Bosch (up 1.73%), Federal Bank (up 1.5%), Tata Global Beverages (up 1.5%), PFC (up 1.45%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.3%), BHEL (up 1.9%), Exide Industries (up 1.8%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.22%), Vedanta (up 1.22%), Asian Paints (up 1.1%), GAIL (up 1.06%), Sun Pharma (up 1.04%), Cipla (up 0.85%), Dr Reddy’s (up 0.75%), Yes Bank (up 0.85%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment (up 0.9%), and MRF (up 0.92%).

Sensex was trading at 33,925.73, down by 0.04% while Nifty was trading 10,490.15, down by 0.03%. The major gainers among ‘A’ group of Bombay Stock Exchange were Cummins India, Fortis Healthcare, Jet Airways, JP Associates, HCL Infosystems while major losers were Religare, Adani Transmission, Syndicate Bank, and KEC. Among the broad market indices of National Stock Exchange, Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 50 gained up to 0.45%. India Vix index was trading up 3.94%.