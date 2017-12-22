219 stocks hit 52-week highs, consumer cos shine

Stocks from sectors such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials and industrials were among the major gainers. (Reuters)

Thursday was a high day for the stock markets with 219 stocks scaling to their 52-week highs even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session on a flat note. The index closed 0.06% lower by 21.10 points, at 33,756.28 points. Stocks from sectors such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials and industrials were among the major gainers. In the consumer discretionary space 43 stocks hit their 52-week high, followed by 37 stocks each in the financials and industrials baskets. Communications, utilities and energy sector were the laggards, seeing only 6, 5 and 3 stocks hitting their 52-week highs on Thursday, data from Bloomberg showed.

Consumer companies like Future Consumer, GlaxoSmithkline Consumer and United Spirits recorded new highs. In the pharmaceutical segment, GlaxoSmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Biocon and Wockhardt touched 52-week highs.

In logistics, VRL and Mahindra Logistics hit new highs. Other prominent 52 week high scorers included Raymond, Jet Airways, Khaitan, United Spirits, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, NCC, Voltas, Sadhbhav Engineering, Welspun Enterprises and Pidilite Industries.