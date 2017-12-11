21 large cap stocks which are fueling the stock market today

Sensex rose as much as 200.01 points to hit the day’s high of 33,450.31 while the wider indicator Nifty 50 advanced 56.75 points to mark the day’s high at 10,322.4. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Sensex and Nifty traded higher in the mid-morning session on Monday with gains led by the heavyweight stocks such as HDFC, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India. Amid the stock market rally for the third consecutive day, there are about 21 large cap stocks which are buzzing in trade today. The benchmark Sensex rose as much as 200.01 points to hit the day’s high of 33,450.31 while the wider indicator Nifty 50 advanced 56.75 points to mark the day’s high at 10,322.4. Investors seemed to have digested the macroeconomic data packed weeks till the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy. The market participants are keenly awaiting the outcome of Gujarat state elections, which is also likely to gauge stock market direction ahead.

We take a look at 21 large cap stocks which are buzzing in trade today

Shares of ABB gained 3.06% at Rs 1,384; Mahindra & Mahindra rose 1.99% at Rs 1,416.55; Godrej Consumer Products jumped 2.02% at Rs 1,024.35; Aurobindo Pharma gained 1.84% at Rs 684.7; Lupin rose 1.8% at Rs 834.85; Eicher Motors zoomed 1.67% at Rs 29,489; Hindustan Petroleum Corporation advanced 1.59% at Rs 434.9; Motherson Sumi rose 1.59% at Rs 377.95; Ultratech Cement gained 1.56% at Rs 4,218.8 and Shriram Transport Finance gained 1.54% at Rs 1,398.55.

Other notable gainers among the large-cap stocks were, Colgate Palmolive, Wipro, ACC, HDFC, Glenmark, Zee Entertainment, Coal India, ITC, Reliance Infrastructure, Tech Mahindra and SBI. All these shares advanced up to 1.5%. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex added 67.42 points to begin at 33,317.72 whereas NSE Nifty started 44.85 points higher at 10,310.5. The value picking in blue-chip stocks and domestic institutional investors in a continuous buying stance has led the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty to gain nearly 2.5% in three days.

US stocks edged higher on Friday, buoyed by a solid payrolls report for the month of November that locked in expectations for an interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve next week and raised optimism about economic prospects in 2018, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117.68 points, or 0.49% to 24,329.16, the S&P 500 gained 14.52 points, or 0.55% to 2,651.5 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.24 points, or 0.4% to 6,840.08.