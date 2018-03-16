2 shares below Rs 50 surge more than 50% in last 5 days; do you own these?

In the last 5 days of trading from 12 March 2018, shares of Jaiprakash Associates have risen 58.06% to Rs 22.05. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets might be going through a patchy phase since the beginning of February on woes of LTCG tax, global sell-off and increased volatility but there are two shares below Rs 50 which have surged up to 50% in the last five days of trading. Shares of the construction and engineering company Jaiprakash Associates and the state-owned metals and mining PSU giant MMTC Ltd have advanced up to 50% in this week only with JP Associates leading the charge. The stock of MMTC Ltd posted a 20% jump in Thursday’s session on the buzz of bonus shares issuance.

In the last 5 days of trading from 12 March 2018, shares of Jaiprakash Associates have risen 58.06% to Rs 22.05 from a share price level of Rs 13.95 as per the closing on 9 March 2018 while, on the other hand, shares of MMTC Ltd have jumped 50.49% to Rs 69 from a share price level of Rs 45.85 as according to the closing on 9 March 2018.

Shares of Jaiprakash Associates also extended yesterday’s gain after the ace-investor-led Rare Enterprises bought 3 crore shares in a bulk deal, according to the data available with NSE. Rare Enterprises had bought 3 crore shares of Jaiprakash Associates at a price of Rs 18.37 per equity share, the current market price of a stock of Jaiprakash Associates is Rs 21.05.

The stock of MMTC is on a heavy surge since yesterday on PSU mining company mulling to issue bonus shares. “In compliance with the guidelines/directives of Department of Public Asset and Investment Management, Govt of India, the Board of Directors of MMTC Ltd shall consider and approve the proposal for issue of Bonus Shares subject to consent of the President of India vide Article 46 of the AOA of the company, in its meeting to be held on 19th March 2018,” MMTC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.