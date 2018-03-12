2 key reasons why Shankar Sharma sees small cap stocks outperforming Sensex, Nifty

As the larger macros for India look worrisome, Sharma is looking at the relatively immune smallcap space for attractive opportunities.

While small caps haven’t really taken off in the current year 2018 after an excellent run in the previous year, renowned market expert Shankar Sharma of First Global says that the small cap stocks will outperform Sensex and Nifty and their larger counterparts going forward. Explaining reasons for his bullishness in the space, Shankar Sharma told ET Now, “ It makes more sense to be small cap investor today than in any other environment because small-caps are not exposed to the vagaries of macros governing an economy. Many companies are in small micro segment or even in small sector segments, don’t really get affected by interest rates going up or down.”

According to the expert, large caps are exposed to the vagaries of the currently volatile macro-economic environment, including changes in interest rates. “Those kind of cyclical changes affect large caps more. Many companies which we track are looking very strong in FY19, if not beyond that, irrespective of the macro, the politics, irrespective of what happens to national elections,” Shankar Sharma told the channel adding that the companies look fairly secure in terms of their earnings. According to the expert, if earnings do come through, some of the stocks can return up to 30% in just two months.

Further, Shankar Sharma says that globally rising crude oil prices are another source of worry. In an interview to CNBC TV18, Shankar Sharma explained that Indian markets were affected in early 2016 after the commodity cycle bottomed out. However, after that the country reaped the dividend of a sharp fall in oil prices for 2-2.5 years, but soon the dividend started reversing after oil prices started reversing from a low of $27 per bbl. “The same oil dividend which gave us a lot of pleasure will give us a lot of pain when it reverses. Incrementally, Indian macro appears to be the most worrisome amongst BRICS due to oil,” Shankar Sharma told CNBC TV18.

According to the expert, the oil can move by 20-30% from current levels over the course of next month or a year. As the larger macros for India look worrisome, Sharma is looking at the relatively immune smallcap space for opportunities.