18 IT stocks that outperformed TCS, Infosys shares in last 1 year; 6 scrips have doubled money

The focus on IT stocks will grow in the coming days as Indian companies are all set to announce their respective earnings report card for the financial year 2017-2018. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets have fared quite well in the last one year except the period beginning from February which has steered the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty to drop by 8% from the respective all-time highs. In the last one year, there were many blue-chip stocks that have out done the returns of the key indices such as Titan Company, Avenue Supermarts and Maruti Suzuki. In the same period under review, many stocks from the sectors such as IT, FMCG, bank, real estate have also returned more than the record returns achieved by Sensex (30%).

Amid the aforementioned sectors, we take a look at 18 IT stocks that have outperformed the shares of India’s largest and second-largest companies TCS and Infosys, in terms of returns in the last one year. Adding to the euphoria, 6 shares from the stack of 18 have even doubled the investors’ money in the same time span.

Shares of Mastek, TVS Electronics, NIIT Technologies, Infinite Computer, L&T Infotech, Hexaware Technologies, Sasken Technologies, Sonata Software, Mindtree, Infibeam Incorporation, Aurionpro Solution, Zensar Technologies, KPIT, Nucleus Software, Mphasis, Genesys International Corporation, L&T Technology Services and Intellect Design have returned more than the shares of TCS and Infosys.

Shares of Mastek have emerged as the top performers among the deck. The stock of Mastek has jumped as high as 185% to Rs 564.1 from a share price level of Rs 197.95, a year earlier. Other stocks which have doubled/nearly doubled the investors’ money are TVS Electronics (up 134%), NIIT Technologies (up 113%), Infinite Computer (up 112%), L&T Infotech (up 95%), Hexaware Technologies (up 92%).

Other scrips that have outperformed the rise in the shares of Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys have grown in a range of 50% to 90% with the shares of Sasken Technologies, Sonata Software, Mindtree, Infibeam Incorporation, Aurionpro Solution, Zensar Technologies and KPIT surging between 70% and 90%.

The focus on IT stocks will grow in the coming days as Indian companies are all set to announce their respective earnings report card for the financial year 2017-2018 starting with Country’s second-biggest IT service provider Infosys on 13 April 2018.