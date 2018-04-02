The stock of Indo Count Industries rose 10.78% to end at Rs 94 on BSE today. (Image: Reuters)

Indian equity markets surged phenomenally on the first trading day of FY19 with the stocks of mid-cap companies, automakers, pharmaceutical companies rising the most. BSE Sensex clocked a 287-point gain despite a heavy slump in the shares of ICICI Bank. The heavyweight blue-chip shares of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Tata Motors helped the key equity indices to limit the losses due to ICICI Bank shares plunge steering Sensex and Nifty to end in green. A decline in the volatility levels was seen in the domestic markets today, as India Vix, the volatility indicator on NSE, dropped 3.12% to end at 15.2650.

Amid the market-wide rise in the stocks ranging from small-caps to large-caps, we take a look at 15 stocks in BSE ‘A’ group below Rs 100 which gained up to 11% today.

Shares of Indo Count Industries were the biggest gainers in the BSE ‘A’ group shares which are below Rs 100. The stock of Indo Count Industries rose 10.78% to end at Rs 94 on BSE today. Other shares below Rs 100 which also gained phenomenally include Trident (up 8.08%), Marksans Pharma (up 6.79%), Hathaway Cable and Datacom (up 4.66%), Gati (up 4.65%), TV18 Broadcast (up 4.55%), HCL-Infosystems (up 4.41%), PTC India (up 4.36%), Himachal Futuristics Communications (up 4.25%), SREI Infrastructure Finance (up 4.14%), Steel Authority of India (up 4.13%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 4.11%), Praj Industries (up 4.1%), IFCI (up 4.05%) and Network18 Media & Investments (up 4.53%).

Meanwhile today, shares of ICICI Bank posted heavy losses on Monday and were the top losers among Sensex and Nifty after the CBI started a preliminary enquiry with regard to the loan case involving Videocon Group witnessing the first stock market reaction on Reserve Bank of India slapping a fine of Rs 59 crore. The stock of ICICI Bank plunged as much as 7.02% to a five-month low of Rs 258.8 before settling down 5.73% at Rs 262.4 on National Stock Exchange on Monday.