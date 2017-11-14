World Diabetes Day 2017: Know what food to eat and what not, to maintain healthy blood sugar level

November 14 is celebrated as the World Diabetes Day across the globe every year to raise awareness about the high blood sugar levels disorder and provide affordable care to all. (IE Photo)

World Diabetes Day 2017: November 14 is celebrated as the World Diabetes Day across the globe every year to raise awareness about the high blood sugar levels disorder and provide affordable care to all. The day initiated by International Diabetes Federation aims to promote better diabetes management amongst people all over the world who are suffering from this condition. Diabetes is the general term used for a condition that leads to an increase in glucose levels in the blood. It occurs when the pancreas is either unable to make sufficient amounts of insulin, or the insulin produced does not act properly (a condition known as insulin resistance). But, with a proper diet and lifestyle change, you can control the disease.

There are many myths associated with diabetes and its long-term treatment. Also, not everyone knows about the type of food to avoid and on the other hand what to consume. Here are top food-related myths around diabetes, and the truth behind them, along with what all you can have:

Fruit Juice:

> Fruit juices are not advisable for diabetics because they have excessive sugar content.

> The packaged juices are loaded with sugar, calories and carbs, all of which can result in unnecessary sugar spike.

> It is always more advisable to eat fresh, whole fruits- they have more fibre and are more filling.

> Eating fruits also help to exercise certain portion control.

> If someone wants to have juice, he/she must limit it to 4 ounces.

Desserts:

> Do you love desserts? Well, that may not be the best news for your insulin as baked goods like cookies, cupcakes, and pastries set the blood glucose racing.

> But that does not mean you cannot have it at all. However, do not restrict your diet too much as this may result in binge-eating later. Therefore indulging in a small serving of desserts on special occasions is OK, but that too only if it has been cleared by a doctor.

Fast food:

> Diabetics should avoid fried stuff like noodles, french fries, burgers and pasta.

> Fried item is loaded with bad quality carbs which brings them in the category of High Glycemic Index foods, reported NDTV.

>The starchy foods are not the best picks for people with diabetes. Hence, fast food should be avoided at all costs.

Healthy breakfast:

> Diabetics are advised to pick food items such as oats or upma which are high in fibre and low in Glycemic index.

> Such food items have a lesser risk of sugar spike.