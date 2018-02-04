Women’s safety takes front seat for brands like Havells, Reebok among others

Reebok had Kangana Ranaut play the inspiring narrator who talks of how women are capable of protecting themselves by staying fit and confident. (Reuters)

Advertising is considered a reflection of society, which is currently undergoing a transformation. Unsurprisingly, femvertising is on the rise. Generally progressive by nature, it has become an umbrella term for brands communicating pro-female depiction of women’s issues, one of which is women’s safety, again a reflection of the real-life environment.

Where Havells looked at the issue with the shopkeeper helping a woman stay safe in the Saree Shop ad film, Reebok had Kangana Ranaut play the inspiring narrator who talks of how women are capable of protecting themselves by staying fit and confident, with the #GirlsDon’tFight commercials. Then there are others like Titan Company, which actually launched products with a safety feature embedded in them. In December 2016, Titan launched a safety watch, Sonata ACT (an app-enabled coordinates tracker), priced under Rs 3,000. Suparna Mitra, chief marketing officer, watches and accessories, Titan Company, said, “Post-launch, we saw a healthy growth in most of our brand metrics as well, especially our share of preference, which grew by five percentage points on the basis of just this one campaign.”

More recently and almost a year since Sonata ACT, Titan We was launched in December 2017 with three variants starting from Rs 9,995, pitched at the urban audience. Titan WE, among other features, carries a help/panic feature. The company, as a whole, is optimistic about making the safety feature in smart products much more accessible in the future.

Madhukar Sabnavis, vice-chairman and director, client relations, Ogilvy India, notes that products with safety features will appeal to consumers that are ‘more anxious’ about the issue. If the safety feature is integral to a product, it can avoid looking like a marketing gimmick, he adds.