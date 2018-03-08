Women’s Day Sale: From shopping at Flipkart, Paytm, Amazon to dining at Courtyard at Marriott, top offers you wouldn’t like to miss

Women’s Day: Here are the biggest offers of the day

Women’s Day Sale: As the world celebrates the accomplishments of women and the spirit of womanhood on the occasion of International Women’s Day, brands and top e-commerce firms are offering heavy discounts on many products to mark the occasion so that the women who love to shop can shop till they drop! The discounts on offer also provide an opportunity for men to gift something for their mother, sister, wife, or female friends on the big day.

Women’s Day Sale: Offers on Air Services- Going by the slew of offers, Women’s Day can well be celebrated by ladies as Discount Day, as almost every brand lines up impressive offers on their products. Airline services for one are going all out to woo women on this day. On one hand, Air India and AirAsia have announced all-women flights, SpiceJet is conducting an exclusive recruitment drive for women pilots to commemorate Women’s Day on the other. Vistara Airlines went a mile further by announcing a one-day sale offering all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 1,099. Similarly, Tata Motors has also committed to having 25 per cent women workforce in the next 5 years.

Women’s Day Sale: Offers on Online Shopping- E-commerce giant Flipkart has offered discounts on almost all women products including clothes, footwear, and other accessories. Flipkart-acquired Jabong is also offering discounts up to 70 per cent on brands like Reebok, Lavie, Kazo, Lakme, Libas, Vero Moda, Biba, and Only, among others.

Women’s Day Sale: Some of the top Flipkart offers on Women’s Day are-

-10% Instant Discount on transactions made with HDFC Debit and Credit Card

-Upto 80% off on Women’s Clothing, Footwear, Accessories, Beauty & Fitness

-40-80% off on Home Decor, Furnishing, Kitchen & Dining Range

-Upto 80% off on Refrigerators, Microwaves & Home Appliances

-Upto 70% off on Personal Care Appliances & gadgets like Power Banks, Smartbands and more

-Buy 2, Get Extra 10% off and Buy 3, Get extra 15% off on select products

-Super steal deals that will run through the entire day on top rated products

-Exciting offers on Mobiles and Flash sales on top smartphones like Redmi 5A and Honor 9 Lite

Online shopping site Tata Cliq is also offering huge discounts on apparels, footwear, handbags, and even kitchen appliances. Paytm Mall has also unveiled its Women’s Day Special Sale with up to 70 per cent off and additional cashbacks. Features prominent brands including CAPRESE, Diana Korr, Philips, Allen Solly, Van Heusen, L’Oréal, Maybelline New York, TRESemmé, Himalaya, and VLCC amongst others. Launched to celebrate ‘A Wonder Called Woman’, Paytm Mall’s Women’s Day Special Sale will end today itself. So hurry!

Yet another e-commerce player Amazon is also following its counterparts in the race of discount offerings. From skin care products to dresses, the shopping website is offering all women products at amazingly affordable rates. Amazon is also offering substantial discounts on its signature product Amazon Kindle on the special day.

Women’s Day Sale: Offers at Spas and Saloons- Many stores in the national capital are offering heavy discounts for women. For the beauty conscious women, many salons and spas like Alaya spa, Shahnaz Husain Signature Salon, VLCC, and others are offering affordable services to all their female customers.

Women’s Day Sale: Offers at Restaurants- A woman customer may also enjoy her favourite food at discounted rates at Rose Cafe in Saket, Royal China in Nehru Place, Mosaic Hotel in Noida, The Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Courtyard by Marriott, Gurgaon, among others.

Women’s Day Sale: Offers on Brands- Brands like W, Armani Jeans, Being Human, Juvalia and you, Soma, Amante and many more have rolled out special discount offers on the day. Online brands like Limeroad, Myntra, Snapdeal, Flipkart, Caratlane, American Swan, Faballey and Bluecart, among others, have also offered substantial discounts on their products.

Women’s Day Sale: Offers on Gadgets- For women who love gadgets, Women’s Day has a lot in in store with HP, Asus, and Lenovo offering their laptops at discounted prices. Gionee and Oppo have also rolled out discount offers on their smartphones. Many selfie sticks are also on offer at lucrative prices.

So, this Women’s Day, don’t forget to gift your loved ones and more importantly, respect every woman. Happy Women’s Day!