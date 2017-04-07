Will a coffee can portfolio suit you?

The ‘coffee can portfolio’ is a buy and hold strategy, something like passive investment style yet different in various aspects.

What is coffee can portfolio?

The concept of coffee can portfolio was propounded by Robert G Kirby in 1984. An investor should pick up shares or asset classes which have a proven track record and better performance potential and just forget about them. In long run, these assets would give returns higher than the market returns. This not only saves transaction costs but prevents him from panicking and selling the shares during volatile market at lower prices. However, it is crucial to pick the right assets.

Will it suit you?

Owing to the 24-hour financial news channels, investors keep on tinkering with their portfolio. They are often inundated with analyst views, market rumours and always look for short-term gains. Coffee can portfolio suits those investors who trade stock rather than invest in them.

Salient features

Coffee can portfolio strategy is a great investing method as it brings discipline in your investment style. At the same time you need to be careful about the stocks that you want to put in the coffee can. It is most important to choose the right assets at the right time. By investing in the coffee can style you follow a passive investment management strategy wherein you know what is happening in the market but need not take knee-jerk reactions. The idea is simple: Identify best shares and let them be with you, say, for next 10 years. In this process, you incur no costs associated with such a portfolio.

To conclude, portfolio construction is more of an art than science. It is not enough to buy some assets and forget about them for a long time. Coffee can strategy will not work when used blindly.

The writer is associate professor of finance & accounting, IIM Shillong