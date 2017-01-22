Whose word is it anyway?

One of the first dictionaries in the English language was made in the 15th century because its publishers thought that “women and other unskilled persons” needed to know what words meant. Thanks to technology, many words are born and disappear today before even men and skilled persons can realise it. “Words created in the Internet era are in danger of becoming ephemeral,” warns British author Simon Winchester, who is known for his many years of writings on the meaning of words and making of dictionaries. Earlier, says Winchester, words would establish themselves and remain in the dictionary forever. “Now, words are born and die very rapidly. Words become outdated, obsolete and irrelevant as technology advances,” explains Winchester, who wrote The Meaning of Everything, the story of Oxford English Dictionary, the benchmark in lexicography, in 2003. An example: floppy disc. Winchester argues that while a writer today will use a word such as ‘diligence’ (which originally meant a two-wheel horse-drawn carriage from the Victorian era) to say, “Mr Smith arrived in a diligence”, you will see fewer authors using the word ‘floppy disc’ in their works today. “Words that are used to describe technology fall out very quickly,” says Winchester.

Making lexicons

As per him, a dictionary itself is a relatively new creation. Until the 17th century, it was only a table of words to explain what English words meant in another language. The big moment came in the middle of 18th century when English literary great Samuel Johnson and a team of five people worked for six years in London to produce a dictionary, which came out in 1755. It was the equivalent of a modern-day bestseller. “It was a huge success,” recalls Winchester. For another 100 years, only three books mattered to people: the Bible, Shakespeare’s works and the dictionary.

Johnson’s dictionary was weird though. It defined ‘oats’ as a “grain given to horses which in Scotland feeds the people”, and an elephant as the largest of all animals in which species “during copulation the female receives the male lying on her back”. Everything changed for the dictionary in 1857 when a group of eminent English men declared that English minds are not served well by the dictionary. They went on to create the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) 27 years later. The OED makers were clear in their minds that they were not going to follow the purity of language employed by the French, whose dictionaries were “pure Gallic and allowed no mongrelisation”. “English was not a pure language and OED editors decided to use the British empire to scoop thousands of words from our colonies,” says Winchester, whose 1998 novel The Professor and the Madman, about the making of OED, became a bestseller.

Democratising dictionaries

True to that spirit of inclusiveness, the last words of Herbert Coleridge, the grandson of poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge and the first editor of OED, were, “I must turn to Sanskrit tomorrow.” Another early OED editor, John Murray, a school master in north London, decreed that anyone who loved English would be allowed to submit quotations on words, “whether they are from Trivandrum or Durban,” says Winchester, who lived in New Delhi in the late Seventies as a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. “Murray said this has got to be a democratic dictionary and he wanted words from countries like India and South Africa,” Winchester says. “It took six months then to make one word.”

The story is different today when words appear and disappear within six months. But Winchester says he sees many young lexicographers capable of taking up the mantle of Murray. “Lexicography is the last secure place for real polymaths,” he says. “The depth of their learning is so profound,” Winchester says about lexicographers, citing the example of Peter Gilliver, one such present dictionary-maker with OED. “He is unbelievably clever. He is my hero.”

However, Winchester says OED makes a concerted attempt not to be skewed by social media. “They are not blinded by today’s social media.”

Faizal Khan is a freelancer