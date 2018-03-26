Who is Shloka Mehta? Meet the girl Akash Ambani is getting married to

The Ambani family during their visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday after an engagement ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta in Goa. (Source: PTI)

The eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is getting married to his schoolmate Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, later this year. Reports of their marriage had been doing rounds in the media for a while but the confirmation only came on Saturday evening when the two families and close friends gathered at a five-star resort in Goa to a ‘get-to-know-each-other’ before the formal engagement.

The two families have been reportedly in touch for some time over this wedding and had formalised the plan during this event. The ceremony was also attended by Mukesh Ambani and his mother Kokilaben. The marriage will be a grand affair spanning over four to five days in December. Akash Ambani reportedly proposed to Shloka on the same evening before the event and the venue for the marriage is likely to be the Oberoi, Mumbai.

Wondering who is Shloka Mehta? Here is everything you need to know:

1. Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Russell and Mona Mehta who have three children. Russell Mehta is the managing director of Rosy Blue Diamonds which was earlier known as “B Arunkumar & Co”. The firm has its presence in 12 countries including Belgium, Israel, Japan, the US and China.

2. Shloka did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009 just like Akash.

3. She studied anthropology at Princeton University and did her masters in law at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

4. Shloka Mehta is a director on Rosy Blue Foundation since July 2014. She is also the co-founder of ConnectFor, which matches volunteers with NGOs that need them.

5. She lives with her family in South Mumbai. Shloka has two sisters and is the youngest daughter of Russell and Mona.

Meanwhile, Akash has a twin sister Isha and a younger brother Anant. He is on the board of Reliance Jio, the group’s fast-growing telecom venture. A day after the ceremony in Goa, the Ambanis also visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ram Navami to seek blessings.