When KFC gave a cheeky FCK

KFC running out of its fried chicken is a serious issue but trust ad agency Mother London to give it a different spin. Recently, Kentucky Fried Chicken had to close almost half of its 900 stores in the UK due to chicken shortage, which stemmed from ‘operational issues’ with its delivery provider DHL. Up until February 13, KFC’s chicken deliveries were managed by Bidvest — a specialist food distribution group.

The ad agency rearranged letters of the brand to create a clever and humorous full-page ad to render an apology for the fast food’s patrons. The FCK copy in The Sun and Metro read: ‘A chicken restaurant without any chicken. It is not ideal. Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who travelled out of their way to find we were closed. And endless thanks to our KFC team members and our franchise partners for working tirelessly to improve the situation. It has been a hell of a week, but we are making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants. Thank you for bearing with us’. The ad then referred patrons to visit a microsite, kfc.co.uk/crossed-the-road, for more details about the local restaurant.

But the jab did not end there. Burger King was quick to capitalise on the #KFCCrisis while Iceland Foods offered free breaded chicken strips. PETA did not lose the opportunity to talk about the state of a typical UK fowl farm.

Meanwhile, most of KFC’s outlets are up and running now. The company, which runs 95% of its business in the UK through franchisees, has said that the staff working in the closed outlets would be paid normally. However, it has not said if it will compensate the franchisees for the lost business.

By Ananya Saha