When Is Holi 2018? Date, Importance And Significance

Holi 2018: Holi is a festival of colours which brings people together

Holi 2018: The countdown for the colourful festival of Holi has begun. The day will be preceded by Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and followed by Dhuleti, Dhulandi or Dhulivandan. Holi brings everyone together leaving behind caste, class, and all other bars. Holi is also celebrated as a thanksgiving to a good harvest. Holi is a spring festival celebrated with pomp, fervour and euphoria in the Indian subcontinent. As all festivals, it marks the victory of the good over evil. Exchanging sweets and interacting with people is also an important part of the festival.

When Is Holi 2018?

Holi falls in the Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat which corresponds to February or March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 2, 2018.

Why is Holi celebrated?

As per ancient mythology, there is a legend of Demon King Hiranyakashipu. Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu’s own son was devoted to Lord Vishnu. This wasn’t taken well by his father who tried to kill Prahlad. Holika, Prahlad’s paternal aunt tricked him into sitting on a pyre with her. Holika was blessed with a cloak that was immune to fire. Holika had devised that she would wear the cloak and will not be burned by the fire while Prahlad will burn and eventually die. However, this did not happen, as the fire raged, the cloak flew from Holika and wrapped around Prahlad instead saving him and killing Holika. The legend says that Lord Vishnu appeared as half-man, half-lion and killed Hiranyakashyap at dusk, on his porch steps.

Significance of Holi

The word ‘Holi’ itself has a deep significance and it translates into the word “hola”, which means offering prayers to gods for a good harvest. The festival has many myths and legends attached to it. The festival is a symbol of the triumph of good over evil.