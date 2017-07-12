What you should not do at work: 8 things you should ban yourself from doing

Making mistakes from time to time is a part of the job and it’s not a huge problem as it is bound to happen time to time. (Pixabay)Every morning we all need to show up at our workplaces on time, respect our managers, and complete assignments as per deadlines. Making mistakes from time to time is a part of the job and it’s not a huge problem as it is bound to happen time to time. But there are some things that can really get us into a whole lot of trouble, including getting fired, and we should definitely look to avoid doing them. So let us arm you with this critical knowledge to ensure your career does not get an unwarranted break that sends you scooting to the unemployment exchanges. A report by CNN Money tells us eight things that we should never do in our workplaces.

1. Complain too much – Nobody likes a complainer. Expressing displeasure occasionally in workplaces is one thing but doing it routinely on a consistent basis is problematic. The more you moan about the office, the greater are your chances of speaking loudly which could be troublesome. If you find difficulty coping with your workload talk it out with your partner, buddy, or therapist and keep your cool while you’re on the job.

2. Volunteer all the time – To get into the good books of your manager going beyond the regular call of duty may be one of the ways. But one needs to be careful and shouldn’t constantly volunteer to take on more work or pick up other people’s work. Other’s may take advantage and at some point, your overall performance might suffer.

3. Dress inappropriately – While many workplaces have adopted casual dress code which can be good for your comfort and wallet, this also opens the door to poor decisions. Don’t make the mistake of wearing clothing that’s too revealing, ripped, or just plain unlaundered. One also should avoid wearing a t-shirt with potentially offensive language or slogans.

4. Talk politics – Bringing politics into the workplace is a bad idea as in most workplace colleagues indulges in non-work-related conversations from time to time. As sometimes, discussions around politics tend to get heated.

5. Spread rumours – Spreading rumours or badmouthing your coworkers are never welcomed at work places one could end up with serious HR violations. If you really need to get your gossip on the best way is to find a friend with an open ear and have those conversations outside the office.

6. Spend too much time on personal calls, social media, or anything else that isn’t work-related – With the latest technology, your manager or a co-worker with a chip on the shoulder can track if you’re spending hours browsing on social media or chatting away on the phone. Furthermore, you never know what data your company might be tracking.

7. Come in contagious – Many workplaces don’t distinguish between vacation and sick days. So, if you’re running a fever, coughing up a lung, or experiencing any sort of serious digestive upheaval, you should not attend your office and stay at home if its not minor. Any explanation needed to give to your boss to get permission to do your job from home or to get leave granted must be given.

8. Steal your coworkers’ food – Of all the workplace sins to commit, there’s perhaps none more egregious than busting into the communal fridge when no one’s looking and helping yourself to others’ meal.