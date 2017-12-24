Wardrobe makeover: Eco-friendly is the hottest mantra in the fashion biz right now

Designer Nida Mahmood’s athleisure collection made using recycled plastic.

Recently, New Delhi-based fashion designer Nida Mahmood showcased her ‘athleisure’ collection at the 2017 Amazon India Fashion Week in collaboration with actor Milind Soman’s active lifestyle brand Deivee. What sets the collection apart is the fact that it has been made using recycled plastic. “We are getting submerged under plastic and somebody needs to utilise it. We are also trying to create a fitter image of the country,” says Mahmood, adding that her collection is part of a larger initiative to move towards a cleaner India. The collection, Mahmood says, derives inspiration from India’s rich culture. The silhouettes were designed keeping in mind utility, she says. “The collection was designed in such a way that one can completely focus on fitness without thinking much about the clothing they are in,” says Mahmood, who wants her collection to inspire people to adopt fitness as a lifestyle choice. “(Bigger brands such as Adidas and Puma) make small sizes that look good on a mannequin, but not for the bulk of India. We are the first brand to create something exclusively for the Indian body shape,” says Darshan M, co-founder, Deivee, an activewear brand designed for Indian women, which sources recycled plastic from different parts of the country.

“The yarns come from Reliance and a few other places. We then get them weaved out of Tirupur (in Tamil Nadu), which is the production hub. As for the raw materials, there are select (Indian) suppliers who supply to large manufacturers,” says Darshan. Mahmood’s collection, though, isn’t a standalone example. In the past, too, there have been efforts to create clothes using recycled plastic. In 2013, for instance, Levi’s launched two fashion lines—jeans and trucker jackets—that incorporated recycled plastic.