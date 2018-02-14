Valentine’s Day 2018 images: Here is how India, world is celebrating

Though, celebrating love for a day or two is undermining its value, since it is a celebration of a lifetime.

Valentine’s Day 2018 images: February heralds the week-long celebration of love and couple’s give in their best to make those moments special for their loved ones. Though, celebrating love for a day or two is undermining its value, since it is a celebration of a lifetime. But making the most of this special day is not a bad idea. The excitement and the thrill of celebrating the day of love begins right from the first day of Valentine’s week, the Rose day, i.e. the 7th of February. Beginning from the 7th till the 14th, every day is dedicated to in a special way according to pre-set norms. While some surprise their partners with flowers and gifts, some do it by taking them out for a special lunch/dinner.

While Valentine’s Day is celebrated in almost every country, each have their own set cultures and celebrate the occasion in different ways. It is a day associated with romantic love, with millions of Valentine’s Day cards being exchanged each year. Making the most of this day, there will be several who will try to open up about their feelings to their loved ones since this day is often chosen as the perfect day to express your feelings. As the world braces to celebrate this season of love, here’s how everyone is celebrating the day.

Youngsters browse through items in a gift shop ahead of Valentine’s Day in Kolkata.

Tourists celebrate Valentine’s Day at Kufri near Shimla, after snowfall.

Artists prepare a heart-shaped thermocol installation, on the eve of Valentine’s Day, in Kolkata. (PTI)

A family clicks selfie infront of a sand sculpture created by artist Manas Sahoo ahead of Valentine’s Day in Puri. (PTI)

Students buy roses ahead of Valentine’s Day at a market in Bangkok, Thailand.

Street vendors selling balloons are seen ahead of Valentine’s Day at a market in Bangkok.

A man holds a bouquet of roses in a floral shop the day before Valentine’s Day in Managua.

So spoil your loved one and make the most of this day. Make romantic arrangements and pamper him/her to the fullest. With every other person juggling ideas to make the day a memorable one, why not try doing something completely different his time. In every relationship, this day holds a lot of importance even if you don’t believe in celebrating the day of love. So get your creative minds to work.