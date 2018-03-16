Ugadi 2018: Date, Importance significance, Celebration

Ugadi 2018: Ugadi, popularly known as Yugadi, is the Telugu and Kannada New Year ceremony and is celebrated with fervour and gaiety across the southern regions of India. (Facebook)

Ugadi 2018: Ugadi, popularly known as Yugadi, is the Telugu and Kannada New Year ceremony and is celebrated with fervour and gaiety across the southern regions of India. People of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are believed to celebrate the beginning of a sixty year cycle, known as Samvatsara. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by their unique names. This year Ugadi will be celebrated on March 18 (Sunday). In Maharashtra, people celebrate Ugadi as Gudi Padwa marking the same significance on the same day. The festival is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chaitra and marks the first of the calendar new year. Ugadi is observed a day after the first new moon and after the sun crosses the equator on the spring equinox.

Ugadi 2018: Date and timings:

Telugu Samvatsara 2075 Begins

Pratipada Tithi Begins = 06:41 pm on March 17, 2018

Pratipada Tithi Ends = 06:31 pm on March 18, 2018

Ugadi 2018: Importance and Significance of Ugadi 2018:

Ugadi means the beginning of a new age. It refers to the Kaliyuga age which we are living in now that began after the passing away of Lord Krishna. It is also the day when there is a change in the moon’s orbit. The festival marks the beginning of new year for people living between Vindhyas and Kaveri – river who follow the South Indian lunar calendar. It is extensively adhered to in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. People come together to hear to the recital of the religious Panchangam almanac of new year. The recitation announces the forecast of the year to come. Called the ‘Panchanga Sravanam’, an informal function where an elderly and respected person will read the almanac.

Ugadi 2018: Celebration:

People celebrate by wearing new clothes, by cleaning their houses and plastering the walls with fresh cow-dung. People take a bath in the early morning and offer their prayers. People come together with extended families and relatives and gather for a sumptuous feast. At different places, people celebrate with different dishes and tastes. At some places, people are even known to make a paste of the neem tree leaves that they mix with coriander seeds, jaggery and tamarind. They believe that consuming this concoction purifies the blood and increases one’s immunity to fight diseases.