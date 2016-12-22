Twinkle Khanna reacts wittily as street vendor tries to sell to the actress her own pirated book

Twinkle Khanna, also known for her sarcastic and funny comments and social media posts, had also established herself as a best selling author.

In another instance exhibiting her witty outlook to situations, yester-year Bollywood star actress Twinkle Khanna, recently displayed a humorous and sweet reaction to a local vendor trying to sell pirated copies of her books.

Taking the piracy as a compliment, Twinkle Khanna posted a picture of the vendor with the pirated copies of her books, with a caption that read, “The silver lining to this inky cloud-pirated or otherwise, clearly I am still not past my sell-by date :).” Keeping her nerves still on the piracy of her own books, the actress rather got excited to see that her best-sellers has not yet past the ‘sell-by date’.

Earlier, in October, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty had also shared a similar experience while he met a hawker trying to sell the pirated copies of her book, The Great Indian Diet.