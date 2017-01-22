Twilight zones

Santa Maria beach, Mexico

For most people, retirement means a period of change, a phase that could involve less income, but more time to do what they want to. Out of the many options available to them, one logical response could be to move to a place with lower costs and attractive lifestyle features. International Living (IL), an authority on global retirement and relocation opportunities, brings out its annual list of top 10 countries to help retired people decide on a place to spend the next phase of their life. The ranking comes from IL’s ‘Annual Global Retirement Index’, sizing up 24 countries in 10 categories from ‘Cost of Living’ to ‘Climate’. Here’s the list for 2017…

Mexico

Mexico knocked off last year’s No 1 Panama because you can live well there for under $1,200 a month, it’s close to the US, the locals are friendly, English is widely spoken in popular retiree spots, the expat community is large, healthcare is affordable and high-quality, and the culture and lifestyle are fantastic. And after becoming a legal resident, retirees over 60 years of age can grab special discounts on airlines, restaurants, groceries and medical care.

Panama

IL editors describe their second-best place in the world to retire as “modern, comfortable and tolerant”. Better still, says IL, Panamanians usually treat foreigners like VIPs. In terms of retiree benefits, Panama’s ‘pensionado’ programme is one of the best in the world. In addition to making it easy for foreign retirees to obtain residence, this programme also grants members access to a wide range of discounts. Save 10-50% on travel, healthcare, hotels, restaurants and more as a resident pensionado.

Ecuador

Ecuador has been at or near the top of IL’s annual best places to retire index for years. A few reasons: excellent weather (you can choose almost any climate you like by moving up or down in altitude); affordable healthcare and real estate and an assortment of retiree benefits. Over-65s get discounts on flights originating in Ecuador, as well as up to 50% off entry to movies and sporting events. Discounts are also available on public transport (50%) and utilities, with the option of a free landline if you purchase a property.

Costa Rica

IL says Costa Rica has been hosting retirees and other expats for more than 30 years. It’s a safe, stable, laidback Central American country that has highly-rated healthcare and is known for welcoming foreigners. All the latest technology is available, and doctors are trained in the latest techniques.

Colombia

IL says Colombia “has shed its dark past” and is now “grabbing the attention of expats looking for a place to live that is close to home, has excellent healthcare, a diverse and temperate climate and, of course, is low cost”. While you can pay about $1,250 a month to rent a three-bedroom high-rise Medellin apartment, IL says there are also places there for $500 a month.

Malaysia

This Asian country is known, IL says, for its “878 idyllic islands, stunning beaches and untouched rainforests”. It’s a multicultural place that’s home to a mixture of Malay, Chinese, Indian, Europeans and Americans. The cost of living is low, the healthcare quality is high and, as IL Malaysia correspondent Keith Hockton says, “The food is not just first-class, it’s world-class, and the shopping in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, where I live, is to die for.

Spain

The highest-ranking European country on IL’s 2017 list, Spain features a low cost of living, a relaxed lifestyle, plenty of beaches and a warm climate along its coasts. Small one- and two-bedroom apartments rent for as little as $500 a month and can be bought for $70,000 and up, says International Living.

Nicaragua

IL is impressed by how much Nicaragua has changed in recent years—for the better. “Everywhere you look, there is progress, and the expat lifestyle gets easier and easier every year,” says IL’s editors. A few notable features: great healthcare, low stress and an ability to live here for $1,500 a month.

Portugal

Spain’s neighbour to the west, Portugal attracts retirees due to its low cost of living, mild climate, Atlantic Ocean beaches and the fact that many locals speak English. But IL says the country’s lifestyle is, in many ways, classic Mediterranean. The Lisbon area is a favourite with expats, say IL editors. So is the nation’s second-largest city, Porto—best for those who prefer cool weather.

Malta

Rounding out the list, this small, historic European nation is beautiful and extraordinary. It’s actually a chain of islands between Sicily and North Africa. IL says retirees can expect 300 days of sun, mild winter, a laidback atmosphere and a large, welcoming international, English-speaking community.