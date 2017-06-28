Tubelight box office collection day 5: Salman Khan starrer bags Rs 12 cr on Tuesday

Tubelight box office collection day 5: Salman Khan starrer Tubelight faced a dip on the fifth day of its release at the box office.

Tubelight box office collection day 5: Salman Khan starrer Tubelight faced a dip on the fifth day of its release at the box office. According to the figures given by film critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh the movie earned Rs 12 crore on Tuesday, which is by now the lowest collection of the week. Although over the years, Salman Khan has ruled the box-office giving fans super-hit films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg and Sultan, but 2017 has turned out to be a completely different story for the Bollywood superstar. The film collected Rs 21.15 cr on the first day, followed by Rs 21.17 cr on Saturday, while Rs 22.45 cr and Rs 19.09 cr on Sunday and Monday respectively. So far the movie has earned Rs 95.86 cr in five days. The film even had an extended weekend to its advantage but since the film has got some bad reviews, it was difficult for it to pick up. Bollywood Hungama had reported that the occupancy rate for the movie on its opening day was approximately 25-30%, which was shocking considering this was a Salman Khan release.

But apart from the fact that the film is not performing so well on the big screen, it’s music has appealed the fans a lot. And so now the film’s popular track “Radio” has its Arabic version. IANS reported that Sony Music Middle East today released the Arabic version of the song “Radio”. The Arabic version is made by the Middle Eastern singer-songwriter Douzi. The original song “Radio” is composed by Pritam and sung by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra. IANS quoted Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director at Sony Music India as saying, “Radio’ has an ability to create an instant liking amongst fans. When the song was released with a grand event in Dubai, we knew we must create an Arabic version. Douzi’s voice is apt for the song and will definitely connect to all his fans in the Middle East.”

The Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight is based on the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war. Apart from Salman, his real life brother Sohail Khan is also there in the film.While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The film also has Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, while Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film.