Yatra introduces one-tap registration with Truecaller

Yatra.com has tied up with Truecaller to allow new users to sign up on Yatra’s Android mobile application using their Truecaller account. Through this integration of TrueSDK, Yatra now offers phone number based onboarding and verification, which reduces friction in user on-boarding. Any user having the Truecaller app and signing up to Yatra for the first time will have their user details being auto-filled in the Yatra app.

Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com, said, “At Yatra, we are constantly thinking of new and innovative ideas to make user interface simple and convenient for our customers and the partnership with Truecaller is a firm step in that direction. Truecaller’s TrueSDK will help in instant user verification, hence simplifying the app on boarding experience. It will make the authentication more swift and secure for our users.”

Priyam Bose, director – worldwide developer relations, Truecaller, added, “Enabling users to plan their travel needs from last minute business trip to a holiday or a daily commutation in a frictionless manner is an absolute necessity. Minimising this friction becomes even more critical especially when users are fulfilling their diverse travel needs via mobile apps, from user registration to last mile booking. Truecaller’s TrueSDK has become the right fit for users and app businesses alike in fulfilling this critical need with its flexible and one touch phone number based sign in. With Yatra, we are truly committed to offer a simplified user registration experience for millions of users.”