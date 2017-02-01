Winterlude Ottawa to celebrate 39th edition this February

Snowflake Kingdom is the largest snow playground in North America

Winterlude, one of the most popular events in Ottawa, Canada, will be held from February 3-20 this year. The event was initiated in 1979 to celebrate Canada’s unique northern climate and culture. Ottawa transforms itself into a winter attraction, with the highlight being the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Visitors can witness ice carvers from across the world transform blocks of ice into works of art, who will also reveal a few secrets of sculpturing. Snowflake Kingdom is the largest snow playground in North America. Visitors can also experience the snow maze, snow obstacle course, 30 giant snow slides and ice fishing.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is the world’s largest skating rink where skates can be rented. Visitors get a chance to glide along in the sites and fun-filled activities along this 7.8-km sheet of ice. Whereas at night, one can enjoy music at the Confederation Park.

Most of the festivities take place downtown. On culinary front, visitors can treat themselves to a Canadian treat – a Beaver Tail, which is a pastry stretched to look like a beaver tail or the Poutine.

Each year, close to 600,000 people participate in Winterlude activities, most of which are free. Renowned Canadian artists will also energise Friday and Saturday evenings as Canada will celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation.