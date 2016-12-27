Winter Fest 2016 to begin in Mount Abu on Dec 29

The city will come alive with culture, folk performances, adventure activities, and more for the tourists and visitors

Organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department Corporation (RTDC), the tourism arm of Government of Rajasthan, the two-day annual ‘Winter Fest 2016’ is all set to begin from December 29 in Mount Abu. The city will come alive with culture, folk performances, adventure activities, and more for the tourists and visitors.

On December 29, the grand procession to the Nakki Lake will mark the beginning of the festival in the morning. A boat race will be organised in the afternoon at the lake. In the evening the festival will have ‘Best of Rajasthan Cultural Show’ including various cultural and folk performances like Ghoomar, Gair, Kacchi Ghodi, Kalbelia dances amongst others at the Polo Ground.

The second day will start with a cricket match at the Polo Ground in the morning. In the afternoon tourist will witness adventure sport, ‘Tug Of War’, while in the evening there will be a live performance followed by a display of fireworks at the ground.

On both days, as part of the festival, there will be all-day adventure activities like paramotors, ATV/ quad bike rides at the Polo Ground. In the evening the audience can partake in the hot air balloon ride at the ground. Furthermore, the onlookers will get a chance to witness the Vintage Car Display at the Mall Road during the day.