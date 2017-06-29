Travel to offbeat destinations see 24% increase: ixigo

Searches for offbeat destinations such as Binsar, Fagu, Sandakphu, Kaas Plateau, etc were 24 per cent more than June last year

Travel search marketplace ixigo has announced that there has been an 18 per cent surge in travel bookings for the long weekend extending from June 24 to 26, as compared to the last four long weekends. While the number of people travelling to Delhi and Mumbai dipped by 2.5 per cent, the platform recorded a four per cent increase in bookings for Pune and Goa. In addition to this, searches for offbeat destinations such as Binsar, Fagu, Sandakphu, Kaas Plateau, etc were 24 per cent more than June last year.

Commenting on the latest trends, Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and CEO, ixigo, said, “Travel bookings for short-distance getaways often see a surge during long weekends such as these. We also recorded an increase in searches and queries for offbeat destinations in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and West Bengal. A large number of bookings were made by travellers in the age category of 18-26 years. We also observed, solo travel as an upcoming trend in India.”

ixigo aggregates search results from over 100 travel sites from across the web and helps customers find the cheapest flight and hotel deals. It also helps manage flight and train trips, keeps track of delays and cancellations, and allows one to book flights with one tap.