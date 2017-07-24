Timeshare owners report higher satisfaction, fewer concerns on holiday: Study

The timeshare owner segment also had significantly less worries while on holiday

A new report from RCI has highlighted the latest trends and habits among Indian travellers and benchmarks current attitudes towards timeshare. The study showed that Indians are interested in escaping the daily grind and reconnecting with loved ones. Findings also revealed that consumers view vacation ownership rather favourably with 7 in 10 consumers who don’t currently own timeshare reporting they find the concept appealing and relevant. Conducted by Kantar IMRB for RCI, the report comprised a sample size of 2008 in-depth interviews across including Delhi, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other major cities. Out of the total sample size, 31 per cent of the respondents were timeshare owners.

The study examined Indian travellers to understand their motivations behind taking a holiday and the factors that go into deciding where to go. The top rated reason travellers take a vacation is to rejuvenate (60 per cent), followed closely by spending quality time with family (51 per cent) and taking time away from city life (36 per cent). When deciding on a destination for holiday, travellers cited scenic beauty (64 per cent), convenient place to travel to (55 per cent) and affordable (42 per cent) as their top factors. As a result, Goa, Delhi and Kerala were the most popular domestic destinations among Indian travellers. Globally, Indian travellers are most likely to travel to Dubai (20 per cent), Thailand (13 per cent) and Singapore (12 per cent).

The survey also revealed that Indian travellers relish the last-minute decisions, with more than four in 10 planning their holidays four weeks or less ahead of time. The survey examined holiday satisfaction rates among Indian travellers and found a significant gap between timeshare owners and non-owners. When it comes to overall holiday satisfaction, 55 per cent of timeshare owners reported being very satisfied compared to just 37 per cent of non-owners.

More timeshare owners also reported being satisfied compared to non-owners with specific aspects of their holiday. The timeshare owner segment also had significantly less worries while on holiday. When asked about having concerns on holidays, timeshare owners were significantly less concerned about cheats and pickpockets, accommodation quality and food options.

The report findings suggested the timeshare industry in India is well-positioned for growth. A total of 70 per cent of those who do not currently own timeshare find the concept appealing and relevant, and more than half (52 per cent) said they would be willing to sign up for a timeshare package in the future.

Sabina Chopra, managing director, RCI India, said, “It is encouraging to observe the response to timeshare in recent times. Timeshare has redefined the satisfaction quotient for the Indian traveller by providing convenient bookings, planning efficiency to scenic destinations, five-star quality accommodation, and adventurous activities. Indian travellers have reiterated their preference for timeshare holidays as it gives them the perennial experience of enjoying a gamut of holiday benefits.”

“This is reflected in the results of the survey, which show that timeshare owners are much more satisfied with their vacations compared to non-owners. The findings also reveal there is a clear opportunity for our industry with nearly three in four who don’t own expressing interest in a product that helps them plan a hassle-free vacation and more than half showing willingness to sign up in the future,” she added.