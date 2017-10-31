‘The Rhythm and Blues Festival’ comes to Delhi on Nov 4

The event’s entire funds will be used towards the treatment of critically ill, underprivileged children suffering from heart disorders

The Rhythm and Blues Festival, an annual musical event in Kasauli, is set to arrive in the national capital for the first time on November 4. The two-day music festival, to be held at The Zorba, will see musical performances by The Sami Sisters, Usha Uthup, Swarathma, Prem Joshua and band among others. Organised by Gurgaon-based NPO Genesis Foundation, the event’s entire funds will be used towards the treatment of critically ill, underprivileged children suffering from heart disorders.

Founder trustee of Genesis Foundation Prema Sagar said, “We have a great line-up for all music enthusiasts which finally translates into a lot of hope for little hearts who are waiting for another chance to beat. Music is a great unifier and we use it to draw people from varied backgrounds.”

“It is because of the artistes that we can organise The Rhythm and Blues Festival 2017 for the first time in Delhi and save lives of underprivileged children,” she said. The Shillong Chamber Choir, one of the performers at the music event, said, “Apart from being a musical endeavour the event is one of moral duty as well.”