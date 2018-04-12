The Deccan Odyssey announces its ‘Companion Free’ scheme

The Maharashtra Splendour commences its journey from Mumbai as it travels through Nashik, Aurangabad (Ajanta & Ellora Caves), Kolhapur, Goa and Sindhudurg

For those wanting to explore Maharashtra and its cities, in the most opulent setting now have a reason to rejoice. One of Asia’s luxury train, the Deccan Odyssey has announced its ‘Companion Free’ scheme for bookings made before April 30th for the upcoming season of 2018-19. For the early birds, this would mean booking a deluxe double occupancy cabin at an impressive discount of 50 per cent. The deluxe cabin can be booked for eight days and seven nights at the cost of INR 3, 06,250 instead of the original price of INR 6,12,500.

Known for its design and hospitality, the Deccan Odyssey has been a top choice for the discerning travellers around the world. The journey of Maharashtra Splendor takes its guests on an exploration of the diversity, exotic locales and discovery of the western states of India – Maharashtra and Goa. While the train will traverse through Maharashtra, Deccan and the Konkan regions, the itinerary lets one unravel the beauty of the states in the most authentic way.

Travellers can encounter diverse terrains; savour the delicious wine in Nashik, marvel at the astounding architecture of the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, step back in time with the historical city of Kolhapur, visit the party state of Goa and finally explore the holy city of Sindhudurg.

The companion offer is open to all nationalities and bookings made for the period of October 2018-May 2019. Travellers are ought to pay 20 per cent of the amount before April 30th to confirm their booking while the 80 percent of the amount has to be paid 45 days prior to the departure date.

Speaking about the special companion offer, Arup Sen, special advisor, Cox & Kings said, “Maharashtra and Goa have some of the most intrinsic cultural and geographical offerings. We wish to present a great opportunity to explore them in the Deccan Odyssey which is known for its journeys. As we pioneer in designing the most luxurious train journeys in India, we shall continue to provide incentives like the companion scheme.”

