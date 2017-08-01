Summertime experiences of Paris

Paris, especially during this time of the year, is painted with the beauty of theme parks and the artistic architecture

With the monsoons just about beginning to wane in India, travellers are already reminiscing their summer holidays. Not wanting to withstand any holiday withdrawal symptoms, the adventurous traveller continues to explore the world and tick various places off his globe. With different seasons to look forward to all across this part of the world, Paris beckons the jet-setting vacationer to enjoy the summer in Paris now. France takes a unique approach to summer as it entices travellers with its familiar culture that is woven around lace-curtained bistros, quaint terrace coffee shops and village-square markets with their daily specials chalked on a board. This time of the year, France is beautiful with exquisite beaches, green mountains and clear skies.

Paris, especially during this time of the year, is painted with the beauty of theme parks and the artistic architecture – from Disneyland to Rodin-Paris Museum. The Mon Eté in Paris guide, produced by the Paris Ile-de-France Regional Tourism Committee and made for tourists enjoying city breaks, offers a selection of signature and festive events, specific to the summer, that brings Paris Ile-de-France to life.

Mix of places: From old train stations, warehouses to building roofs, revel in some of the summer favourites to enjoy a nice drink, relax or simply listen to music.

Beaches of Paris: Every summer, Paris transforms into a beach destination by bringing the sand to the feet. Think of cabanas, deckchairs, palm trees and a whole lot of sand and enjoy free evening concerts and more.

Family time: When in Paris, it’s not just about the honeymooners. Spend quality time with the whole family and create a lifetime of memories. Be it visits to the zoological park, or weekend painting classes for kids. Disneyland Paris is a destination in itself and a must visit to anyone going to Paris. Fun things to do also include bicycle tours around the city, visits to the chocolate museum and more.

Culture: Paris is about world-class art and architecture. Apart from The Louvre, there are landmarks which one can experience by just taking a leisurely walk on the streets of Paris or visiting the many iconic museums.

Strolls: A selection of momentary visits all around Paris, flea markets, artistic symphony, musical gardens, great waters and rock climbing.

Gardens: The whole world talks about the gardens of Versailles, Fontainebleau or Vaux-le-Vicomte. But Paris has other treasures as well, each with its own history, ranging from the middle ages to period of contemporary art.

Cinema: The land of many film shoots, Paris also hosts a multitude of events related to the silver screen. French cinema is considered a must experience for any cinema lover.

Events: From classical music to rock concerts and more, Paris has it all. Indulge in experiences of a lifetime with the sights and the sounds be it an open-air rock festival, a striking show of lights in front of a cathedral or even giant fireworks in a classified park.

Sports: Witness world renowned sporting events like the World Ski Championships where more than 200 athletes from 35 nations will meet at the Interdepartmental Park of Sports in Paris-Val de Marne, in Choisy-le-Roi.

Nightlife: Clubs like Concrete, Salo, Communion, Badaboum, Rex Club, La Mano, Zig Zag Club are the most famous tourist attractions and party hotspots to satisfy all desires.