Six special Irish places for Valentine’s Day

There’s a plethora of romantic Irish settings perfect suitable for a St Valentine’s Day getaway, a loving cuddle, or the chance to pop that certain question. Here’s six that are sure to fuel your passion.

Strike a Titanic pose

Titanic Belfast, recently named the World’s Leading Visitor Attraction at the World Travel Awards, is the perfect place to recreate the ‘prow of the ship pose’ that made Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet the world’s favourite screen lovers in Titanic, the movie. For an enormously romantic gesture, sweep your lover down the replica grand staircase and around Titanic Quarter.

Escape to a fairy-tale castle

Incredibly evocative, ancient, luxurious – words can hardly describe the fairy-tale beauty of Ashford Castle. This County Mayo stately pile oozes romance in the most fantastic accommodation and grounds. No wonder it’s rated one of the most romantic places in the world to pop the question.

Stroll around Claddagh

The village of Claddagh, County Galway, is the home of the famous Claddagh Ring, a quintessential Irish symbol of love and friendship. Take your sweetheart to the place that gave the ring its name. Then drop in for a look around Thomas Dillon’s, its original makers and the oldest jewellers in Ireland.

Meet forever at the love stone

The Celtic hole stone standing on a hill in Doagh, County Antrim, is a magnet for seekers of eternal love and happiness. Tradition dictates that the lady should reach her hand through the hole in the stone, her partner takes it, and this pledges them to love each other forever.

Surprise with St Valentine’s Shrine

On Valentine’s Day, couples from everywhere make a unique and surprising pilgrimage to the patron saint of lovers – in Dublin. Yes, there is a St Valentine’s Shrine in the Whitefriar Carmelite Church on Aungier Street. It contains relics (some of the remains) of St Valentine, brought to Dublin long ago. On the day, there is a special ring blessing ceremony for all couples.

Come away to Glencar waterfall

When he was young Ireland’s great romantic poet, W B Yeats used to visit this County Leitrim waterfall and found it mystical and inspirational. You will too when you bring your sweetheart or partner. People regularly get proposed to here and it’s a popular location for engagement photo shoots. The surrounding lake and woodland make for great romantic walks and picnics.