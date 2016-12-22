Singapore, Bali, Malaysia to top travel lists in 2017: Report

Singapore records the highest growth with 202 per cent average increase in searches since 2013

Global travel search engine, Skyscanner has revealed which destinations are tipped to be big in 2017. The launch of Travel Trends predicts that Singapore, Bali and Malaysia will remain top of travel lists in 2017 and introduces Australia, South Africa and select European destinations to the hit list.

Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report analyses three years’ worth of data from Indian travellers, dating back to 2013. After examining the search habits and changing destination preferences of travellers, Skyscanner named five countries and cities that have experienced consistent increases in searches since 2013.

Among the countries listed, Singapore records the highest growth with 202 per cent average increase in searches since 2013. Singapore is said to draw Indian travellers due to relaxed visa regulations, diverse culture, and its multitude of tourist attractions. Skyscanner foresees continued growth in 2017 with its easy flight connections and multiple-airlines flying to Singapore.

Australia has emerged with 67 per cent increase in searches since 2013. Other countries in the top five are Malaysia (46 per cent), Maldives (22 per cent), and South Africa (11 per cent) respectively. While Malaysia and Maldives have been popular holiday choices in the past, South Africa coming in the top five countries reiterated the Indian travellers’ adventurous streak to seek uncharted destinations.

Similarly, Skyscanner’s data places Bali as a favoured destination in 2017 with 35 per cent recorded average growth in searches in the past three years. Whether a solo trip or a family holiday, the travel search engine anticipates Bali to remain on top due to relaxed visa-regulations introduced in 2016.

Cities in Europe have also emerged in the top five list, owing to the growing interest in off-beat destinations. Budapest in Hungary at number two (14 per cent), Madrid at number three (10 per cent) and Amsterdam at number five (2.5 per cent) were featured in Bollywood movies. With increasing pop culture references, Skyscanner predicts more queries to European destinations in 2017. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) remains in the top five with five per cent.

Reshmi Roy, growth manager, India, Skyscanner, said, “Each year the Skyscanner Travel Trend Report discovers more attributes of Indian travellers. In 2016, we saw the list heavily-dominated with South Asian destinations, in 2017 there has been a seismic shift to incorporate the near and far – from Australia to Europe. This is an indication on changing travel mindset as travel becomes simpler and easier.”